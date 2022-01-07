UrduPoint.com

Mainland Steps Up Inspection, Quarantine Of Live Fish Imports From Taiwan

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 04:18 PM

Mainland steps up inspection, quarantine of live fish imports from Taiwan

Mainland customs have strengthened the inspection and quarantine of live fish imports from Taiwan since Dec. 30, 2021, after forbidden drugs were detected in the imports, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC)

BEIJING, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Mainland customs have strengthened the inspection and quarantine of live fish imports from Taiwan since Dec. 30, 2021, after forbidden drugs were detected in the imports, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Starting the same day, the clearance of live fish from two fisheries on the island was suspended, according to a warning notice issued by the GAC.

Recently, Xiamen Customs detected leucomalachite green and leuco crystal violet, both banned on the mainland for food safety, from live groupers imported from Taiwan, according to the notice.

Related Topics

Drugs Xiamen Same From

Recent Stories

UK Army Personnel Deployed in London Hospitals Ami ..

UK Army Personnel Deployed in London Hospitals Amid Staff Shortage Due to Omicro ..

18 seconds ago
 Kyrgyz President Signs Decree on Sending Peacekeep ..

Kyrgyz President Signs Decree on Sending Peacekeepers to Kazakhstan - Office

19 seconds ago
 Cavusoglu Assures Top Kazakh Diplomat of Turkey's ..

Cavusoglu Assures Top Kazakh Diplomat of Turkey's Support - Reports

22 seconds ago
 UK sees record boom in battery electric vehicles i ..

UK sees record boom in battery electric vehicles in 2021

25 seconds ago
 German annual inflation hits 3.1 pct in 2021

German annual inflation hits 3.1 pct in 2021

6 minutes ago
 China Opposes External Forces Instigating Unrest i ..

China Opposes External Forces Instigating Unrest in Kazakhstan - Foreign Ministr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.