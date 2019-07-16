UrduPoint.com
Maize Be Cultivation Till Aug 20

Agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 so as to get high yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) -: Agriculture experts have advised growers to start cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 so as to get high yield.

A spokesman of agriculture department said here on Tuesday that farmers should prefer approved,hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, Hybrid FH-810, etc for maximum financial benefit.

