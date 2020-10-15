(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Malaysia's natural rubber production grew 6.6 percent to 44,543 tonnes in August from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday.

Malaysian Statistics Department said in a statement that on a yearly basis, the natural rubber production fell 22.7 percent from the same month in the previous year.

The department also said the exports of natural rubber dropped by 6 percent month-on-month to 42,658 tonnes. China remains as the main export destination, accounting for a share of 46.8 percent.

Rubber gloves continued to be the main export item. Its export value, however, slipped 5.2 percent to 3 billion Ringgit (about 720 million U.S. Dollars) in August.

The stocks of natural rubber in August also declined by 0.7 percent month-on-month to 233,537 tonnes.