Malik Sohail Talat Appreciate Government Restrictions On Imports Of Luxury Goods And Withdrawal Of GST 17% On Solar Energy System

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022) Coordinator Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Talat appreciate Government restrictions on imports of luxury goods and withdrawal of GST 17% on solar energy system.

I give the welcome Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has said in his statement a tribute to the country is embroiled in a financial crisis is to give priority to national interests, regardless of our personal business profit and loss in these circumstances.

Pakistan this time should not be spent on luxury items like armor reserves.

Pakistan demands national honor to get rid of international monoply.he said that solar technology will help overcome energy crisis with tax relief, he called on the Prime Minister that the proposed Cotton Authority be implemented immediately to increase cotton production.demanded that more funds be allocated to commercial banks for the establishment of solar technology, the availability of funding and loans for a maximum supply of loans should be possible to move forward

