Malik Talat Sohail Elected Coordinator FPCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 11:41 AM

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has elected Malik Sohail as its coordinator(Punjab Associations).He Served as Conveyor of Regional Cotton and Textile Committee in 2021

He started the Cotton Growing Economy Rescue Movement to revive cotton.
Together with his team of progressive landowners, agricultural scientists, industrialists, textile exporters, cotton ginners, spinners, seed and pesticide experts, he undertook a tremendous campaign from cotton cultivation to crop preparation.

And encouraged cotton growers to return to cotton cultivation. Established full coordination with the Cotton Research and Development Institutions.
He played a vital role in Election and elected as a member of the Executive Committee for 2022.
Now he has been selected for the post of co ordinator for 2022.
On this occasion Malik Sohail thanked all the leadership and said that he would highlight the problems of all the associations.

Thanks Chairman BMP Mian Anjum Nisar, Chairman BMP Punjab Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Vice Chairman South Punjab Muhammad Saleem Bhullar, FPPCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh,Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi,Regional Coordinator Muhammad Ali Mian.also thanked Patron Enchief All Pakistan Solvent Plant Association Nawab Shehzad Ali Khan, Chairman All Pakistan Oil Mills Association and All Pakistan Solvent Plant Association Nawab Ansar Haq Khan, industrialist Mian Faisal Mukhtiar Sheikh, Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, Khawaja Mehboob-ur-Rehman and Khawaja Muhammad Fazil, Who supported him.
Said that he would work hard and accompany all the trade bodies and requested that all the trade bodies should immediately make suggestions for the betterment of their industry so that the budget earlier proposals could be included in the budget.

