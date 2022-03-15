UrduPoint.com

Malik Talat Sohail Formally Started The Cotton Sowing In Punjab For Cotton Season

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 05:19 PM

Malik Talat Sohail formally started the cotton sowing in Punjab for Cotton season

Malik Talat Sohail, Executive Member, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) formally started the cotton sowing in Punjab for Cotton season 2022/23 in a field developed at Khanewal under the auspices of Khaksar Crop Sciences

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022) Malik Talat Sohail, Executive Member, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) formally started the cotton sowing in Punjab for Cotton season 2022/23 in a field developed at Khanewal under the auspices of Khaksar Crop Sciences.
Malik Sohail said that last year we launched a campaign to save the economy by growing cotton and we will continue it till the economy is fully restored.

Our awareness campaign yielded the best results with the additional production of 2 million bales of cotton.
In the past, the economy has been in a state of disarray due to inattention to white gold, which is a deliberate scheme of the enemy of the country.
He said that price of sugarcane has come down to Rs.

200 per mnd, whereas last year the price of cotton was upto Rs. 10,000 per mnd. As a result, cotton growers have received adequate compensation for their produce.
Cotton growers are also likely to get higher compensation than other commodities in the coming cotton season.
It should be noted that the process of cotton cultivation in Sindh has started from last 15 days.

Considering the futures trading in the international markets, the price of cotton in the coming cotton season will also be higher than that of other crops.
Advance deals for the new crop in June have started at Rs 8500/=to Rs 9000/=per mnd.
High cotton production guarantees the development of the country.

MD khaksar crop sciences Rana Muhammad Tahir GM Khalid Haider and Malik Tanveer Arshed also present at the Occasion

