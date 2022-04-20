UrduPoint.com

Malik Talat Suhail Congratulated Tariq Bashir Cheema On Taking Over The Ministry Of National Food Security,its Welcome Step Forward For The Betterment Of Agriculture

Published April 20, 2022 | 04:41 PM

Malik Talat Suhail congratulated Tariq Bashir Cheema on taking over the ministry of national food security,its welcome step forward for the betterment of agriculture

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022) Executive member Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Malik Talat Suhail congratulated Tariq Bashir Cheema on taking over the ministry of national food security,its welcome step forward for the betterment of agriculture.

Tariq Bashir Cheema is a courageous and well-versed political leader of the region. Will remove obstacles in the process of cotton rehabilitation and increase cultivation and take positive steps to improve the national economy and increase cotton production.

