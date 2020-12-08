Mango farmers must shun over-irrigation, deep hoeing, ploughing to avoid sudden death: Dr. Tariq

Mango Research Institute (MRI) Multan's plant pathologist Dr. Tariq Malik, the researcher who took the lead to identify 'Sudden Death' disease as a fungus, says nowhere in the world the mango farmers perform hoeing but many Pakistani farmers still adhering to the practice carrying risk of 'Sudden Death' fungus infection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Mango Research Institute (MRI) Multan's plant pathologist Dr. Tariq Malik, the researcher who took the lead to identify 'Sudden Death' disease as a fungus, says nowhere in the world the mango farmers perform hoeing but many Pakistani farmers still adhering to the practice carrying risk of 'Sudden Death' fungus infection.

Sudden Death is a disease, which, if overwhelms the plant, cause it to dry up within days and ultimately its death.

Dr. Tariq Malik's name was mentioned in American research journal, 'The Mango', describing him as the researcher who first identified the disease as a 'fungus' and devised a management plan that promises cure.

The sudden death fungus is caused due to injuries inflicted on mango plants' roots, Dr. Tariq told APP.

He described three factors contributing to root injuries to mango plants including deep hoeing around trunk of mango plant, ploughing in the mango orchards to grow another crop and flood irrigation i.e excess water standing in the mango orchards.

The fungus is so deadly it can kill a fully grown mango tree within days, Tariq said.

He said that sudden death fungus was now present in soil and can penetrates the plants through openings of injured parts of the roots of mango trees.

He advised mango farmers to avoid deep hoeing around the mango plants or should not perform it at all to keep their mango producing plants away from sudden death. Moreover, farmers should also avoid excess water application but if they do they must not keep it standing in the orchards for days.

He added that ploughing in mango orchards is also a practice that carry the risk of causing injuries to roots of mango plants adding that either farmers exercise utmost care in ploughing or they should shun this practice. He said that all such practices that can injure roots must be avoided.

He said that Mango malformation traditionally called 'Batoor' was also a fungus and advised farmers to apply some systemic fungicide that can seep through the plants in Sep-Oct to keep the plants safe from malformation.

Dr. Tariq Malik said that research on finding a cure against mango malformation was in progress. He said that all the mango field problems in Pakistan were under focus of research adding that a mango research development board was in place with composition of mango farmers, government representatives and mango researchers and this board decide on what the research should focus. He said that best possible research was in progress with the help of resources available.

He said that MRI has got nine existing and indigenous mango varieties registered with the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department (FSC&RD) back in 2018 so that no other country could lay claim on our mango varieties. These varieties included Chaunsa, Chaunsa Samar Bahisht, White Chaunsa, Black Chaunsa, Dusehri, Langra Sani, Anwar Ratol Late and a new variety called Yakta.

He said that a mango nursery has also been got registered for provision of certified and healthy mango plants to farmers. This nursery was providing 20,000 plants per year at a nominal price of Rs 150 per plant.