Maximum tree plantation stressed to avert from global warming

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian on Friday urged maximum tree plantation to avert from global warming.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian expressed these views while planting a sapling in connection with tree-plantation drive at government post graduate college on Friday.

He said that mercury was gradually increasing and glaciers were also melting which indicates huge shortage of water in near future.

He said that the only way for all this situation was maximum tree plantation as trees not only provided us oxygen rather decrease in temperature also.

Rescue 1122 was actively participating in tree plantation drive across the province under Prime Minister's billion tree vision.

He urged the students to participate in tree plantation drive positively and also nurture the trees to achieve required targets.

On this occasion, principal post graduate college Muhammad Rafiq, rescue & safety officer Osama Zeeshan and others were present.