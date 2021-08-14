MD PBM hoists national flag, plant sapling

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director (MD) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Saturday hoisted national flag in the premises of Panahgah in Tarnol, accompanied by the large number of labourers, daily wagers, passengers and other deserving persons in Panahgah.

In the ceremony, organized to celebrate 75th Independence Day, the participants expressed their patriotic spirit while singing National Anthem together; they also became jubilant while chanting national slogans.

Addressing the ceremony, PBM managing director congratulated the nation on the Independence Day.

He articulated his pleasure for celebrating this day along with the workers and laborers making them to realize that they were honorable and dignified citizens of the country and the state was deeply concerned about solving their problems.

Malik Zaheer Abbas was of the view that Prime Minister Imran Khan's nationwide social welfare project, 'Ehsaas' was spreading hope and happiness among the deprived persons and also bringing national harmony in the country by ensuring socio-economic rights.

Following that, Managing Director cut the cake and had breakfast along with the participants and inspected the facilities provided to them. On the occasion, Malik Zaheer Abbas also planted a sapling in the premises of Panahgah as a part of monsoon plantation campaign.