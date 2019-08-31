UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mealy Bug Attacks Cotton Field

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 06:41 PM

Mealy bug attacks cotton field

The Punjab agriculture department has warned farmers to take special care of cotton crop as mealy bug attack was witnessed in various areas of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab agriculture department has warned farmers to take special care of cotton crop as mealy bug attack was witnessed in various areas of South Punjab.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon, the mealy bug attack could affect cotton productivity. In case, it was not controlled timely, it would lead to disaster in the cotton sector.

Cotton is the most important crop of Pakistan which plays pivotal role by providing exchange besides providing raw material to textile mills, ginning factories and oil mills.

It is also used for edible oil, which makes about 80% of national oil production.

Naveed suggested farmers to observe cotton plants minutely and in case of mealy bug, they should spray plants at the earliest. Similarly, there should be no shortage of water in the field.

He also suggested them to eliminate weeds from fields and contact agriculture department for expert opinion to save cotton from mealy bug and other pests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Shortage Exchange Punjab Water Agriculture Oil Lead Textile Cotton From

Recent Stories

132-kV grid station inaugurated in Bahawalnagar

52 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways police make foolproof security a ..

54 seconds ago

Sudan's Bashir Testifies Received Undeclared Curre ..

55 seconds ago

Khurram Shahzad assumes charge as Acting President ..

1 minute ago

Public participation in tree plantation lauded

10 minutes ago

Arrangements for security, safety of Muharram proc ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.