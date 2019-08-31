Mealy bug attacks cotton field

(@imziishan)

The Punjab agriculture department has warned farmers to take special care of cotton crop as mealy bug attack was witnessed in various areas of South Punjab

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Information Naveed Asmat Kohloon, the mealy bug attack could affect cotton productivity. In case, it was not controlled timely, it would lead to disaster in the cotton sector.

Cotton is the most important crop of Pakistan which plays pivotal role by providing exchange besides providing raw material to textile mills, ginning factories and oil mills.

It is also used for edible oil, which makes about 80% of national oil production.

Naveed suggested farmers to observe cotton plants minutely and in case of mealy bug, they should spray plants at the earliest. Similarly, there should be no shortage of water in the field.

He also suggested them to eliminate weeds from fields and contact agriculture department for expert opinion to save cotton from mealy bug and other pests.