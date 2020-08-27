UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Measures Afoot To Adopt Technology For Boosting Agricultural Yields

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

Measures afoot to adopt technology for boosting agricultural yields

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday underlined the need for adopting latest technology to enhance agricultural yields

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday underlined the need for adopting latest technology to enhance agricultural yields.

Chairing a meeting, which was held in light of directives of the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, to discuss ways and means for adopting technology to meet required agricultural yield per acre, the adviser directed researchers to put forward their ideas in this regard.

The Science and Information Technology Department will arrange a seminar or conference where researchers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could present their research-based ideas about utilization of technology for boosting agricultural production.

As part of such efforts, the department would task all the universities of the province to conduct research and provincial government would take measures in light of those research papers to achieve the objective.

Secretary Since and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mukhtiyar Ahmed, Director of the department Khalid Khan and several researchers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology All Government

Recent Stories

CPEC Chairman announces 1100 jobs

8 minutes ago

40 kanals state land retrieved

34 seconds ago

Kidnapped girls recovered, accused arrested

3 minutes ago

Hubert tributes planned at Belgian Grand Prix

3 minutes ago

Transfers, postings in Drug Control Wing of P&SHD

37 seconds ago

'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura batters sout ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.