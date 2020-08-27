Measures afoot to adopt technology for boosting agricultural yields

Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Thursday underlined the need for adopting latest technology to enhance agricultural yields

Chairing a meeting, which was held in light of directives of the Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, to discuss ways and means for adopting technology to meet required agricultural yield per acre, the adviser directed researchers to put forward their ideas in this regard.

The Science and Information Technology Department will arrange a seminar or conference where researchers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could present their research-based ideas about utilization of technology for boosting agricultural production.

As part of such efforts, the department would task all the universities of the province to conduct research and provincial government would take measures in light of those research papers to achieve the objective.

Secretary Since and Information Technology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mukhtiyar Ahmed, Director of the department Khalid Khan and several researchers attended the meeting.