Measures To Provide Quality Wheat Flour At Approved Rates In Dir Lower

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:20 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration is taking serious measures to provide quality wheat flour at affordable prices to people.

As part of such efforts, Deputy District food Controller, Assistant Commissioner Timergara Muhammad Shah Jamil Khan held a meeting with the owners of flour mills.

During the meeting millers were directed to ensure the availability of subsidized flour to the specified flour dealers.

Those flour mills' management which did not comply with the directives, their license of flour quota will be suspended.

The owners were further directed to follow the approved weight and quality. They were warned that action would be taken against those millers which sold wheat flour bags with less weight.

The meeting was informed that there was no shortage of flour in the district and specified dealers had sufficient stock of the commodity at approved price of Rs800/- per 40 kgs.

Deputy Commissioner has directed All Assistant Commissioner and District Food Controller to personally monitor the flour shops and mills to provide quality wheat flour at officially prescribed rates to masses.

