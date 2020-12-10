Measures under way to increase milk, meat production: director

Director Livestock Gujranwala Dr Muhammad Khalil has said that the provincial government was using all possible resources to increase milk and meat production

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Director Livestock Gujranwala Dr Muhammad Khalil has said that the provincial government was using all possible resources to increase milk and meat production.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a milk collection centre under the chairmanship of Omar Farooq Mayar, under the auspices of Chenab Dairy Farmers Association Sialkot in Mouza Jaja, tehsil Sambarial.

Dr Khalil said that livestock sector was playing pivotal role in rural development.

"The steps taken to increase meat production are yielding results," he said.

The director said that farmers should extend full cooperation to the government in these endeavour to facilitate the supply of pure milk and meat to people. He said that so far 3,790 calves had been registered under the Prime Minister's Slaughter Rescue Campaign by the Livestock Department, while 5,875 fat and 1,875 poultry units had been distributed among farmers.

