'Mechanical boll picker machine in last phase of completion'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan is preparing a mechanical boll picker machine to tackle pink boll worm threat and the project was passing through its final stages, CCRI Multan director said.

Dr. Zahid Mahmood said in a statement here Monday that the machine was being prepared by own resources of CCRI Multan and Rs 1 million was being spent on the initiative.

He said, if plant population was full and there were at least three boll per plant after the last picking then farmers could apply this mechanical boll picker to enhance their per acre production by three extra Maunds.

Dr. Zahid said, it has been observed that after picking cotton, the remaining half opened or complete bolls contain pink bollworm Larvae inside which threaten the next cotton crop if not tackled properly. Cotton growers suffered losses due to this fact few years ago.

He said that remaining bolls after the last picking could be picked by machine and exposed before the sunlight that cause the death of pink bollworm Larvae and produce extra cotton.