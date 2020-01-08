UrduPoint.com
Meeting Held For Improvement In Punjab Agri Sector

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:33 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Wednesday presided over a meeting to discuss improvement in agriculture sector in the province, provision of training and facilities to farmers, encouragement of public-private partnership, internship programme of agriculture graduates, etc

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Wednesday presided over a meeting to discuss improvement in agriculture sector in the province, provision of training and facilities to farmers, encouragement of public-private partnership, internship programme of agriculture graduates, etc.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial specially attended the meeting.

The meeting encouraged production of honey, pulses and other agricultural commodities besides making decision to improve administrative affairs of markets and water management.

The meeting was informed that an internship programme for agriculture graduates were being started. A project to boost the production of honey with the help of latest technology had been finalised.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said that 100 vegetable markets were functional in the province while the Kisan platform had been set up in 50 markets and 32 model bazaars.

Crackdown on spurious agricultural inputs and fertilizers was under way, he added.

