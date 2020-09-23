Mega project for Wildlife Conservation, development in Merged districts approved by PDWP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PWDP) in its meeting has approved a mega project for Wildlife Conservation and Development in newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project titled as `Merged Areas' Integrated Development Forestry Sector Project under Tribal Decade Strategy (Wildlife Conservation and Development) will be completed in 36 months (2023) at a cost of Rs. 1444 million.

"The PDWP has approved the project under the Accelerated Implementation Porgram (AIP), Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS) for the Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," informed Muhammad Niaz, DFO Wildlife Extension Peshawar.

Talking to APP, Niaz apprised that in the current year Annual Development Plan and allocation of Rs. 50 million is mentioned in the budget documents.

Talking about the objectives of the project, Niaz said its aim was to protect and conserve wildlife resources of Merged Areas through a well managed community participation program initiatives.

Project objectives also include strengthening the Wildlife Department through establishment of essential infrastructure for effective and efficient conservation of wildlife resources in Merged Areas.

The project will contribute towards uplift of the neglected Merged Areas through creation of job opportunities as well development of wildlife resources.

It will add to the accelerated agenda of the government for the area through sustainable conservation and management of wildlife.

Ultimately, the project will contribute towards reduction of poverty, improving living standard through creation of job opportunities thereby boosting local economy, Niaz added.

The project, he continued, will also contribute towards the 10 Years Development Plan prepared for the erstwhile FATA which is a part of Khyber Pakhtunhwa Sustainable Development Strategy.

The project will also contribute towards Aichi Biodiversity Target 11 for conservation of terrestrial areas.

Activities under the project such as protection to wildlife habitats, key biodiversity hotspots, establishment of check posts, community participation, conservation education, and awareness will contribute towards Goal 13 and 15 of Sustainable Development Goals.

Naiz said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was blessed with diversity of fauna and flora. For this purpose a network of 164 Protected Areas has been established in the province representing various ecosystems which are effectively managed through in-situ and ex-situ conservation protocols.