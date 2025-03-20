Open Menu

Mega Tree Plantation Campaign Launched In Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:12 PM

Under the initiative, a target of planting 15 million trees has been set, with each tree being geo-tagged to ensure effective monitoring

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) On the occasion of International Forest Day, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the launch of a mega tree plantation campaign across the province, starting tomorrow.

Under this initiative, a target of planting 15 million trees has been set, with each tree being geo-tagged to ensure effective monitoring.

The Punjab government has decided to establish "Green Zones" around mosques, shrines, and brick kilns, selecting 12,000 locations for this purpose. Additionally, large-scale tree plantation drives will be carried out in private and public universities, housing societies, government offices, and open lands.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has urged religious scholars, teachers, students, lawyers, doctors, farmers, laborers, media personnel, and other social and business communities to actively participate in this national campaign.

As part of the "Plant for Pakistan" initiative, the government has started distributing free saplings to the public. The campaign has been titled "To Plant a Tree," and various awareness programs, seminars, speech competitions, and painting contests will be held in schools, colleges, and universities to promote tree plantation.

To protect Lahore’s environment, the "Lungs of Lahore" and "Ring of Lahore" projects have been launched, focusing on planting special trees in the city. Additionally, afforestation will be carried out on 5,500 acres of vacant industrial land, with all activities being recorded on video.

A special dashboard has been set up for effective monitoring of the campaign, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz personally overseeing the progress. Commissioners and deputy commissioners of all districts have been assigned tree plantation targets, while local political leaders and party workers have been instructed to actively participate in the drive.

The importance of tree plantation will be emphasized in Friday sermons, raising public awareness about its benefits. Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has urged citizens to support the "One Tree, One Citizen" message, emphasizing that planting trees today will help secure the future of coming generations.

