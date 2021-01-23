UrduPoint.com
Melon Cultivation Must Start In February

Melon cultivation must start in February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of melon with the start of February to get better yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here on Saturday that growers should cultivate approved varieties of melon for getting maximum production.

He said that 21 degree centigrade to 35 degree centigrade temperature was suitable for cultivation of melon. Therefore, it can be sown by end of March, because this period is most suitable for its cultivation.

He said that farmers should use 1.5-kilogram seed of approved variety of melon including T-96 and Ravi and fertilizers and pesticides should be used according to the guidance of the agricultural experts.

