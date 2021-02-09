UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mid February To Mid March Best Suitable Time For Baharia Sugarcane Cultivation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:09 PM

Mid February to mid March best suitable time for Baharia sugarcane cultivation

Farmers have been advised to complete cultivation of Baharia (spring) sugarcane from mid February to mid March as it is the best suitable time for getting a bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete cultivation of Baharia (spring) sugarcane from mid February to mid March as it is the best suitable time for getting a bumper crop.

Deputy Director Research Information Unit of Agriculture Department said on Tuesday that sugarcane was an important cash crop of Pakistan which was playing a pivotal role for meeting domestic sugar requirements.

He said that Pakistan ranks fifth in the world in terms of sugarcane area and production of sugar. The average yield of sugarcane per acre in Punjab is about 688 maunds per acre while its production at world level is about 709 maunds per acre averagely.

He said that farmers should cultivate sugarcane crops timely to get good yield. For this purpose, heavy Mera land is most suitable if it has better drainage. He said that sugarcane roots go deep into the ground, so the soil must be prepared deeply to a depth of at least one foot. After prepare the soil deeply, the farmers should add compost of well-rotted manure and prepare the soil with the help of rotavator and chisel plow twice opposite to each other and normal plow 3 to 4 times.

He said that farmers should use approved varieties of sugarcane which play a pivotal role in producing better yield. Among these varieties include CP 77-400, CPF 237, SPF-213, HSF-240, CPF-252 (late sowing type) and CPF-253 for riverine and adjoining areas while SF-242, CPF-246, CPF-247, CPF-248, CPF-249, CPF-250 and CPF-251 for other areas.

He said that SPF-234 was suitable only for South Punjab (excluding riverine areas) including Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts. He said that the farmers should use 30,000 two-eyed seedlings or 20,000 three-eyed seedlings of sugarcane per acre. This number can be obtained from seeds of about 100 to 120 maunds sugarcane of thick varieties and 80 to 100 maunds of sugarcane in fine (thin) varieties.

He said that farmers should use 69 kg nitrogen, 46 kg phosphorus and 46 kg potash per acre for or 4 bags of urea, 2 bags of DAP and 2 bags of potassium sulphate should be used in weak soil, 3 bags of urea, 2 bags of DAP and 2 bags of potassium sulphate in medium soil whereas 2 bags of urea, 1 bag of DAP and 2 bags of potassium sulphate in fertile soil.

He said that all phosphorus and potash fertilizers should be applied in the furrows at the time of planting while nitrogen fertilizers should be divided into three equal parts, one part at time of crop cultivation, the second part at the time of flowering and the third part at the time of putting soiling on furrows. The full amount of nitrogen fertilizer should be completed by the end of April, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Punjab Agriculture Fine Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Muzaffargarh Rajanpur February March April All From Best

Recent Stories

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

8 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

2 minutes ago

Russian-German Board Chair Estimates Harm From Nor ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

13 injured in road accidents in sialkot

2 minutes ago

Global semiconductor chip shortage hits car sales

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.