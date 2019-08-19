UrduPoint.com
Million Tree Plantation Starts In City: Metropolitan Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 07:36 PM

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Monday said that plantation of about a million trees was started on different locations in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Monday said that plantation of about a million trees was started on different locations in the city.

Talking to media after planting a sapling inside the Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, the Metropolitan Commissioner said that these trees were planted in parks and within the boundary walls of the government offices, hospitals, roads and at open places to complete the concept of urban forest in the megalopolis, according to a statement.

This would also decrease the air pollution and provide more oxygen.This was wrong perception that conocarpus was injurious to health as this tree was best for Karachi. Citizens can lodge F.I.R on cutting of trees or inform the KMC parks department, he said.

The tree plantation event was organized by the old students of NED University and on the occasion senior director coordination Masood Alam, Director General Parks Afaq Mirza, Chief Executive for Community Advisory and Welfare Services Engineer Shokat Ameeri, Chairman Horticulture Society of Pakistan Kaleem Farooqui, Sohail P.

Ahmed, Dr.Azeem Akbar, Liaquat Marchant of Jinnah Foundation, former chief CPLC Jameel Yousuf, former Deputy Commissioner South Arif Ilahi and students, scouts were also present and planted saplings.

The Metropolitan Commissioner said that on the directives of the Prime Minister tree plantation campaign was initiated in the city under the supervision of the Mayor Karachi.

He said that the horticulturist would take care of these plants and this place would become a model park. He said that we need to extend the forest area as environment change in the whole world. Karachi was the biggest city of the country and it required more tree plantation, he added.

