Mini urban forest established at SAU

Mini urban forest has been established and inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) with the joint cooperation of University and Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad Rural as a recreational spot for general public including students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Mini urban forest has been established and inaugurated at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) with the joint cooperation of University and Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad Rural as a recreational spot for general public including students.

Mini Urban Forest was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, AIG Police Jamil Ahmed, Local Political Leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon and Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima Memon.

Addressing the inaugural event, SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, said that public entertainment places were decreasing day by day, the establishment of Mini Urban Forest at Sindh Agricultural University is a great initiative for providing the healthy environment to the public.

He said , "I am grateful for the support of the taluka administration in this initiative, this would provide the recreational environment for the community of District Hyderabad".

Dr. Marri said besides academic and research in Sindh Agriculture University, various opportunities have been provided for the farmers and people of the country, which would not only help in the development of agriculture in Sindh, but also provide recreational opportunities to the common people in the university, this urban forest will be a symbol of prosperity.

PPP leader Rawal Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government was taking steps for the promotion of forests, each institution should play its own role in this regard, adding that newly established Mini Urban Forest at Sindh Agriculture University, will not only enhance the beautification of the university, but will provide the entertainment to general public.

Speaking on the occasion, AIG Hyderabad Dr. Jameel Ahmed said that this part of Sindh was very fertile and beautiful, we should come forward for the promotion of beauty.

Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima Memon said that looking at the beauty of these trees during my visit to the Sindh Agriculture University; I thought that there should be a mini urban forest, where students and local families can have a healthy environment, my proposal was accepted by the Vice Chancellor SAU and today this dream came true, and a better project was completed with the cooperation of the university administration.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, Rawal Sharjeel Memon, AIG Police Jamil Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima Memon planted saplings. Dr. Nematullah Leghari, Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri, Prof. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, Shahjahan Panhwar and others were present on the occasion.