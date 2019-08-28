UrduPoint.com
Minister For Adopting International Standards For Dairy Development, Livestock

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:02 PM

Minister for adopting international standards for dairy development, livestock

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan Wednesday noted that adaptation of international standards in livestock and dairy development sector are inevitable to make the province self-sufficient in meeting the food requirements

Reviewing the quarterly report of the department, he said all the field staff should have to discuss the international standard with farmers for chalking out a comprehensive strategy, and said that he would take up only those policies and measures with the cabinet that would be thoroughly discussed and prepared.

Reviewing the quarterly report of the department, he said all the field staff should have to discuss the international standard with farmers for chalking out a comprehensive strategy, and said that he would take up only those policies and measures with the cabinet that would be thoroughly discussed and prepared.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Livestock Extension Dr Sher Muhammad Khan and other officials briefed the Minister about progress on various development projects, targets and achievements, besides discussing future strategy in livestock and dairy development sectors.

The Minister appreciated the performance of Dr Sher Muhammad and his team for various initiatives in Livestock and dairy development sectors. He however emphasized on field work in agriculture, livestock, dairy development sectors to get optimum result.

He said the officials concerned can utilize local resources while observing modern technology, techniques and practices in agriculture, livestock and related sectors on social media and benefit the persons attached with these sectors.

The Minister pointed out that in future, he would convene weekly and monthly meetings to observe progress on adaptation of international standard techniques and practices for achieving targets and required results.

