Minister for promotion of agriculture on modern lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar on Thursday said that modern agri techniques and research should be focused in agriculture

Use of modern irrigation system was imperative for getting better produce in agriculture field, he added.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding state of affairs of small dams in Potohar region in Rawalpindi division, which was attended by Secretary Irrigation Ahmad Javed Qazi, Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and other senior officers besides a number of MPAs of the region.

The minister said there were 56 small dams in Rawalpindi division including 2 dams in Islamabad, 8 dams in Rawalpindi, 20 dams in Chakwal, 16 in Attock and 10 dams in Jhelum which were irrigating more than 72000 acres to barani areas.

He directed all SEs and XENs of the Irrigation department to have close liaison with farmers benefiting from small dams and prepare feasibility reports by inquiring details of the problems faced by them.

Project Director Small Dams Nazia Perveen, while briefing the minister, said that after the completion of 10 ongoing projects, 52000 acres of barani areas would be irrigated in the region which would help availability of underground water for the areas.