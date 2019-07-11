UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Promotion Of Agriculture On Modern Lines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:58 PM

Minister for promotion of agriculture on modern lines

Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar on Thursday said that modern agri techniques and research should be focused in agriculture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Revenue Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar on Thursday said that modern agri techniques and research should be focused in agriculture.

Use of modern irrigation system was imperative for getting better produce in agriculture field, he added.

The minister expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding state of affairs of small dams in Potohar region in Rawalpindi division, which was attended by Secretary Irrigation Ahmad Javed Qazi, Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa and other senior officers besides a number of MPAs of the region.

The minister said there were 56 small dams in Rawalpindi division including 2 dams in Islamabad, 8 dams in Rawalpindi, 20 dams in Chakwal, 16 in Attock and 10 dams in Jhelum which were irrigating more than 72000 acres to barani areas.

He directed all SEs and XENs of the Irrigation department to have close liaison with farmers benefiting from small dams and prepare feasibility reports by inquiring details of the problems faced by them.

Project Director Small Dams Nazia Perveen, while briefing the minister, said that after the completion of 10 ongoing projects, 52000 acres of barani areas would be irrigated in the region which would help availability of underground water for the areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Punjab Water Agriculture Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Rawalpindi Agri Chakwal Jhelum Attock All From

Recent Stories

Iraq, Jordan Discuss Prospects for Basrah-Aqaba Oi ..

14 seconds ago

Mine Hits UN Vehicle in Mali, Wounding 10 Peacekee ..

15 seconds ago

US, Canada Kick Off Program to Share Citizens' Tra ..

17 seconds ago

At Least 11 People Injured in Car Bomb Blast Near ..

4 minutes ago

PFA sets ablaze 2,400kg rotten meat, seals illegal ..

4 minutes ago

Senior journalist Atta Rajar passes away

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.