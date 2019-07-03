UrduPoint.com
Minister Urges For Betterment Of Livestock & Dairy

Minister urges for betterment of livestock & dairy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak on Wednesday visited the livestock research centers across division and urged farmers to make sure close contact with the department for improvement in livestock and dairy.

During his visit to Sargodha division the minister checked Livestock research centers of Rakh Ghulaman, Government Livestock farm Kalurkoot, Fine wool Sheep farm, 205 TDA and Camel breading and research station Rakh Mani district Bhakkar.

The Minister stressed officials to utilize all resources for getting best results and also directed to use modern livestock farms and progressive farms into loop and take benefit from their experiments.

He also took notice of unavailability of electricity in the Camel breading and research station while directed the concerned officials to make proposals for converting existing tube wells on solar energy.

More Stories From Agriculture

