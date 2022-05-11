UrduPoint.com

Ministry Proposes To Revise Seed Cotton Intervention Price To Rs 6000 Per 40 Kg

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Ministry proposes to revise seed cotton intervention price to Rs 6000 per 40 kg

Considering the cost of production and expected international price scenarios of future markets, Ministry of National Food Security and Research has proposed to revise intervention price of seed cotton (Phutti) to Rs6,000 per 40 kg for crop season 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Considering the cost of production and expected international price scenarios of future markets, Ministry of National food Security and Research has proposed to revise intervention price of seed cotton (Phutti) to Rs6,000 per 40 kg for crop season 2022-23.

The proposal also aimed at reviving cotton production in the country, bring stability in domestic market and assure fair return to the farmers for their produces, said an senior official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said that the ministry has also proposed for constituting a Cotton Price Review Committee (CPRC) with mandate to review market prices and propose intervention at fortnightly bases.

He said that the proposals would be submitted in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet for approval that would help to develop and promote declining major cash crop for achieving sustainable agriculture development and prosperity of the farming communities across the crop sowing areas in the country.

The CPRC would regularly monitor the cotton prices in the main domestic markets of Punjab and Sindh, as well as those in the international markets and issue a brief price report at weekly interval, he said adding that under the suggested framework, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) would intervene to buy up to 2 million bales of lint cotton on the pre-determined price based of Rs. 6,000 per 40kg, he said adding that it would help to ensure fair rate of return to farmers.

He further informed that price intervention policy during last year (2021-22) resulted in price stability in domestic market and fair investment in crop management, he said adding that it also resulted in 2 million bales additional production despite that the area under crop production declined by 7%.

He told that the country has potential to produce 20 million bales in short period of time, if historic cotton area re-gained, farmers supported with appropriate technology and ensured a fair price.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Punjab Agriculture Buy Price Market Cotton Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before app ..

Khawaja Asif hints at general elections before appointment of new COAS

2 minutes ago
 Russia Subjected to Large-Scale Cyberattacks Recen ..

Russia Subjected to Large-Scale Cyberattacks Recently - Kremlin

1 second ago
 Power supply to remain suspended due to maintenanc ..

Power supply to remain suspended due to maintenance work

3 seconds ago
 S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parl ..

S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parliament

5 seconds ago
 Templeton Prize-winning physicist pushes back agai ..

Templeton Prize-winning physicist pushes back against anti-intellectualism

8 seconds ago
 East China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in ..

East China's Zhejiang sees robust foreign trade in Jan.-April

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.