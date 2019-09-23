MNSUA to put own PB-Ropes on trial to counter pink bollworm

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has prepared its own PB-Ropes with the help of private sector which would be put on trial from next year to counter pink bollworm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has prepared its own PB-Ropes with the help of private sector which would be put on trial from next year to counter pink bollworm.

The university was also continuing research on promoting spray of Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) so as to save Crysopa and other crop-friendly pests, says MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr.

Asif Ali while chairing the 11th meeting of Cotton Research and Development board (CRDB) at MNSUA, according to an official release issued here Monday.

The VC said that blind application of pesticides' spray was hurting eco-system and highlighted the need for promoting techniques that benefit the crop without hurting environment.

He said that the countries which were using new Bt genes were also applying PB-Ropes.

He said that recommendations of the meeting for enhancing per acre cotton yield and making cotton more profitable for farmers would be sent to high ups.

Director Cotton Dr. Sagheer Ahmad gave briefing to the meeting participants on the research at Cotton Research Institute to develop climate smart and virus-resistant cotton varieties besides those having resistance against white fly,and have long, fine and strong fibre with capability to deliver higher production.

Director Biotechnology Dr. Zafar Qureshi, progressive growers Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Nawab Farhat Ullah Khan, Bilal Israel, Rao Shahid Akhtar, besides other officials attendedthe meeting.