UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MNSUA To Put Own PB-Ropes On Trial To Counter Pink Bollworm

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 07:19 PM

MNSUA to put own PB-Ropes on trial to counter pink bollworm

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has prepared its own PB-Ropes with the help of private sector which would be put on trial from next year to counter pink bollworm

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has prepared its own PB-Ropes with the help of private sector which would be put on trial from next year to counter pink bollworm.

The university was also continuing research on promoting spray of Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) so as to save Crysopa and other crop-friendly pests, says MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr.

Asif Ali while chairing the 11th meeting of Cotton Research and Development board (CRDB) at MNSUA, according to an official release issued here Monday.

The VC said that blind application of pesticides' spray was hurting eco-system and highlighted the need for promoting techniques that benefit the crop without hurting environment.

He said that the countries which were using new Bt genes were also applying PB-Ropes.

He said that recommendations of the meeting for enhancing per acre cotton yield and making cotton more profitable for farmers would be sent to high ups.

Director Cotton Dr. Sagheer Ahmad gave briefing to the meeting participants on the research at Cotton Research Institute to develop climate smart and virus-resistant cotton varieties besides those having resistance against white fly,and have long, fine and strong fibre with capability to deliver higher production.

Director Biotechnology Dr. Zafar Qureshi, progressive growers Khalid Mahmood Khokhar, Nawab Farhat Ullah Khan, Bilal Israel, Rao Shahid Akhtar, besides other officials attendedthe meeting.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Israel Agriculture Fine Cotton From

Recent Stories

Founders-PIAF Alliance poised to sweep Lahore Cham ..

46 seconds ago

NAB granted 14-day remand of Qaim Khani in assets ..

48 seconds ago

Chief Minister gives away Rs 10m cheque to LBA pre ..

49 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 23 Sep 2019

51 seconds ago

Jamal Shah retires from Pakistan National Council ..

6 minutes ago

Sanjrani urges int'l community to take notice of h ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.