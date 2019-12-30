Model Cattle Market to be set up in Khushab

Cattle Market Management Company (CMMC) will set up a model cattle market with an estimated amount of Rs. 340 millions in District Khushab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):Cattle Market Management Company (CMMC) will set up a model cattle market with an estimated amount of Rs. 340 millions in District Khushab.

It was told in a meeting presided over by the Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood here on Monday. The Commissioner has directed the officers of the company for making transparent and fool proof system of recovery of the company adding that all sources of the cattle market be given on contract and discourage the personal receipts.

Briefing the meeting the MD Cattle Market Company Aftab Ahmad told that since the existence of the Company till now its assets has been increased from Rs. 37 million to Rs. 60 million.

MD Cattle Market told that during year 2018-19 the company had earned Rs. 13.5 million adding that the Company was initiated with a capital of Rs. 25 million under Company Act in 2016.

It was further told that the Company has taken over the responsibilities of 10 Animal Mandies out of the 15 markets set up in the division while steps are being taken to take over the charge of other animal Mandies (cattle market).

Talking about the development projects of 2019-20 the meeting was told that Portable Offices will be set in all districts of the division including Bhalwal (Sargodha), Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakhar with Rs. 2.4 million. In Bhakhar Cattle Market Toilets and water pumps will be installed with Rs. 630,000.

In cattle markets of Bhakhar, Khushab and Mianwali Rs. 1.2 million will be spent on store room sheds while in the Cattle MARKET OF Tehsil Bhalwal with Rs. 16.8 million fodder Boxes, water ponds, Toilets, Bridges, Soling, water pumps, ramps for loading and Sheds will be constructed.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director LG Ilyas Choudhary, ACG Aisha Ghazanfar, Chief Finance Officer Shakeel Ahmad and other concerned officer.