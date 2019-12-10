Modern fruit laboratories to be set up for promoting agriculture : Minister

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai Tuesday said there were opportunities for development of agriculture in Balochistan and we would work together for stability of agriculture sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in connection with establishment of an innovative Laboratory for processing Fruits and Vegetables under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The provincial minister also welcomed Chinese Experts of agriculture.

On the occasion, Agriculture Research Department's Experts Dr.

Shakeel Ahmed and Dr, Asmat Ullah Taran was briefed the minister about related measures of same departments in detail.

The Secretary Agriculture said latest laboratories would be set up in each district of province as Balochistan had rich in fruits and vegetables.

Coordinator of CPEC Project, Rafi Ullah Kakar accompanied with Chinese Agriculture experts.

Engineer Zamark thanked Chinese Agriculture Experts, saying it was positive sign of Balochistan's farmers that modern laboratories would be embellished in respective district for ensuring development of agriculture sector in the province.