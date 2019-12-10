UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Fruit Laboratories To Be Set Up For Promoting Agriculture : Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 09:14 PM

Modern fruit laboratories to be set up for promoting agriculture : Minister

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai Tuesday said there were opportunities for development of agriculture in Balochistan and we would work together for stability of agriculture sector

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai Tuesday said there were opportunities for development of agriculture in Balochistan and we would work together for stability of agriculture sector.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized in connection with establishment of an innovative Laboratory for processing Fruits and Vegetables under China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The provincial minister also welcomed Chinese Experts of agriculture.

On the occasion, Agriculture Research Department's Experts Dr.

Shakeel Ahmed and Dr, Asmat Ullah Taran was briefed the minister about related measures of same departments in detail.

The Secretary Agriculture said latest laboratories would be set up in each district of province as Balochistan had rich in fruits and vegetables.

Coordinator of CPEC Project, Rafi Ullah Kakar accompanied with Chinese Agriculture experts.

Engineer Zamark thanked Chinese Agriculture Experts, saying it was positive sign of Balochistan's farmers that modern laboratories would be embellished in respective district for ensuring development of agriculture sector in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan China Agriculture CPEC Same Shakeel

Recent Stories

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

16 minutes ago

Department of Health unveils world&#039;s most com ..

46 minutes ago

UN says regards escalating violence in once peacef ..

1 minute ago

Pakistani Prime Minister Slams India for Controver ..

1 minute ago

China to further reform centralized drug procureme ..

1 minute ago

US, Canada, Mexico to Sign Changes to USMCA on Tue ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.