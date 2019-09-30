UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modern Technology, Research Stressed To Boost Crops Yield

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:31 PM

Modern technology, research stressed to boost crops yield

The Agriculture Department and the Agriculture College Sargodha organised a seminar here on Monday where speakers and experts stressed use of modern technology and research for boosting more yield

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Agriculture Department and the Agriculture College Sargodha organised a seminar here on Monday where speakers and experts stressed use of modern technology and research for boosting more yield.

The speakers also discussed the problems being faced by farmers in the usage of modern technology.

Agricultural experts and In-charge Agro-Economy Department Muhammad Qasim stressed participating farmers to help shift agriculture sector to the latest technology so that the best production could be secured.

Agriculture expert Shahid Babar said research and soil testing was necessary to boost production and there was dire need of experiments for all crops.

Principal Agriculture College Dr Athar Nadeem said that agricultural economy was contributing a lot to the national exchequer while research methods and adoption of the latest methods could improve quality and overall yield.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Sargodha All Best

Recent Stories

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan And Chief Of The ..

6 minutes ago

Issues of New Sabzi Mandi should be resolved: Mian ..

10 minutes ago

AJK serve as first defenders line of Pakistan: Mas ..

13 minutes ago

NAB court awards 7-year imprisonment to Abdul Waha ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies in road mishap in Muzaffargarh

2 minutes ago

Int'l media highlighting facts about IOJ&K: Sardar ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.