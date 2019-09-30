Modern technology, research stressed to boost crops yield

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Agriculture Department and the Agriculture College Sargodha organised a seminar here on Monday where speakers and experts stressed use of modern technology and research for boosting more yield.

The speakers also discussed the problems being faced by farmers in the usage of modern technology.

Agricultural experts and In-charge Agro-Economy Department Muhammad Qasim stressed participating farmers to help shift agriculture sector to the latest technology so that the best production could be secured.

Agriculture expert Shahid Babar said research and soil testing was necessary to boost production and there was dire need of experiments for all crops.

Principal Agriculture College Dr Athar Nadeem said that agricultural economy was contributing a lot to the national exchequer while research methods and adoption of the latest methods could improve quality and overall yield.