Mohmand Dam to irrigate 18,237 acres more land

Mohmand Dam would irrigate 18,237 acres more land besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land after completion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Mohmand Dam would irrigate 18,237 acres more land besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land after completion.

The Mohmand Dam would be the fifth highest concrete-face-rock-fill dam in the world, which would be completed by 2025 with an estimated cost of Rs309.56 billion. According to an official of Water and Power Development Authority, Mohmand Dam powerhouse will generate 800MW hydroelectricity. In addition, 300 million gallons water per day will also be provided to Peshawar for drinking purpose.

He said dam would provide 2.

86 billion units of electricity to the national grid and the annual benefits of the project have been estimated at Rs51.6 billion.

The dam is being constructed on River Swat about five kilometers upstream of Munda Headworks in Mohmand district and is considered a vital contribution towards the water, food and energy security of Pakistan.

On completion, the dam will store about 1.2 million acre feet (MAF) of water and help mitigate floods in Peshawar, Charsadda and Naushera. Besides supplementing 160,000 acres of existing land, about 18,237 acres of new land will also be irrigated.