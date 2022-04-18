Mongolia culls 49.2 pct more livestock in Q1 due to diseases

At least 3,300 heads of livestock were killed in Mongolia in the first quarter (Q1) due to animal diseases, marking an increase of 49.2 percent compared to the same period last year, the country's National Statistics Office said Monday

Earlier on Monday, Mongolia launched a month-long nationwide immunization campaign against the deadly foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

Since 2021, the prevalence of highly contagious diseases in animals has been high in the country.

Particularly, outbreaks of the FMD among cloven-hoofed animals have been registered in 20 of the country's 21 provinces, according to the Mongolian State Emergency Commission.

The landlocked country strives to develop its livestock sector by increasing meat exports in a bid to diversify its mining-dependent economy. However, frequent outbreaks of livestock animal diseases such as FMD, lumpy skin disease and mad cow disease impede its endeavor.