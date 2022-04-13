Mongolia to launch immunization campaign against infectious animal disease

UrduPoint.com

Mongolia plans to launch a month-long nationwide immunization campaign against the infectious animal foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) starting Monday, its State Emergency Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday

Since the beginning of this year, a total of 422 epicenters have been registered in 20 of the country's all 21 provinces due to an FMD outbreak, according to the SEC.

Since the beginning of this year, a total of 422 epicenters have been registered in 20 of the country's all 21 provinces due to an FMD outbreak, according to the SEC.

As of Wednesday, a quarantine regime continued in 145 epicenters in 15 provinces, it said.

The landlocked country strives to develop its livestock sector by increasing meat exports in a bid to diversify its mining-dependent economy. However, frequent outbreaks of livestock animal diseases such as the FMD, lumpy skin disease and mad cow disease impede its endeavor.

The country's meat exports have been suspended since last June due to infectious animal diseases, according to the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

