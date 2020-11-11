UrduPoint.com
Monitoring Officers Deputed At Flour Mills To Ensure Abundant Supply Of Flour In Markets

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:17 PM

Monitoring officers deputed at flour mills to ensure abundant supply of flour in markets

District administration evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure abundant availability of flour in markets as 43 monitoring officers were deputed at different flour mills to keep complete record of flour supply

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :District administration evolved a comprehensive strategy to ensure abundant availability of flour in markets as 43 monitoring officers were deputed at different flour mills to keep complete record of flour supply.

The monitoring officers were deputed following instruction from Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyib Khan was serving as focal person. The officers would inspect wheat quota, issued to flour mills by food Department. Similarly, they would also keep checking supply of flour. The step was taken after complaints of misappropriation in record.

The mills, found guilty would be sealed, said official sources.

Similarly, the wheat quota would also be cancelled. Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyib remarked that 20kgs bag was being sold against Rs 840 in Sahulat Bazaars. However,in other general markets, its price was Rs 860, he noted.

As many as 76 mobile sales points were also introduced to facilitate the citizen. Similarly, the flour was also available at Utility Stores Corporation. The flour mills via dealers were also supplying flour at nominated shops, he concluded.

More Stories From Agriculture

