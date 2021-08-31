Monsoon plantation drive launched in Upper Chitral

A monsoon tree-planting campaign, under the Green and Clean Pakistan Program was launched in the Upper Chitral district

UPPER CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :A monsoon tree-planting campaign, under the Green and Clean Pakistan Program was launched in the Upper Chitral district.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali inaugurated the drive by planting a sapling at the office of the Rural Development Department (RDD).

Trade union president Muhammad Shafi, village council secretaries, and area elders were present who also planted saplings to the campaign successful.

On the occasion, Assistant Director Local Government Misbah-ud-Din distributed free masks among traders, tourists, and the general public in Bonni Bazaar and urged the people to take care of their compatriots and deal with the pandemic through better strategy.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister, the more trees we plant, the more forests grow and we could avoid natural disasters.

On this occasion, he urged the traders to participate in the tree plantation campaign and plant a tree wherever possible.

"These plants not only give us cool shade but also provide free oxygen on which the survival of human and animal life depends," he said. "The world is being hit hard by global warming," he said, adding the main reason behind this was the lack of forests.

Floods and other natural disasters can be largely avoided if we manage to overcome deforestation.

He urged the young generation and especially the students to plant at least two saplings on the policy of two trees per human so that deforestation could be controlled and the destruction of climate change could be reduced.