UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Monsoon Plantation In Full Swing Under "Har Bashar Do Shajar"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:43 PM

Monsoon plantation in full swing under

The monsoon plantation launched on August 5 is in full swing with thousands of saplings planted across the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The monsoon plantation launched on August 5 is in full swing with thousands of saplings planted across the Federal capital.

Talking to APP, Islamabad Capital Territory Administration official said that the plantation gained momentum after Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the "Har basher do Shajar" (every person to plant two trees).

He said to plant over half a million saplings target was set for this season.

The ICT administration official said this year's monsoon plantation was a bit different as government departments, universities, schools, colleges and civil society indigenously decided their own targets to plant the saplings at the different parts of the city.

He added that this plantation would help boost the green cover depleted during the construction of development projects in the federal capital and the public had also developed an ownership of the programme.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Civil Society August Government Million

Recent Stories

PCJCCI for establishment of Pak-China Technology U ..

3 minutes ago

Quaid's death anniversary observed in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Sports bodies to be charged for using sports facil ..

3 minutes ago

Citrus growers demand Rs 1,200/40kg citrus rate

3 minutes ago

Bagging medals at international junior level, a po ..

9 minutes ago

Health dept rejects reports about dengue outbreak

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.