Monsoon tree plantation campaign continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Punjab Aown Chaudhry planted a sapling in connection with monsoon plantation campaign by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) at Jilani Park, here on Wednesday.

On the occasion Aown Chaudhary said that monsoon plantation campaign in provincial capital was praiseworthy.

He said that it was a great idea to plant 35,000 saplings in different zones of Lahore city.

The role of PHA was very important he said and added that the it would help reduce the environmental pollution.

He said, "Saplings were provided to the people in Jillani Park during last week under the ongoing plantation campaign which was a gratified effort." Aown Chaudhry asked the people to participate in the ongoing drive to help protect the country's environment and make Pakistan green as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI leader Maher Wajid while planting a sapling said that in order to make the campaign successful was the contribution of PHA officials and most important element was the gardeners who worked hard to make environment clean and green.

The PHA Director General also appealed to the people for making the campaign successful. He said that PHA had planted 35,000 saplings in different parks of Lahore, whereas, over 31,000 saplings were distributed in a single-day (Aug 18). He said that 200,000 saplings would be planted during the current year.

PHA officials including Chairman Syed Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General Ghulam Farid, Director Headquarters Mudasar Ejaz, Director Finance Usman Ghani including PRO Nadia Tufail, attended the ceremony.