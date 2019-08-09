UrduPoint.com
'Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign' In Full Swing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 09:08 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in its ongoing "Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign" has planted different types of saplings in Gulshan Iqbal Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in its ongoing "Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign" has planted different types of saplings in Gulshan Iqbal Park.

According to PHA sources here on Friday, Senator Waleed Iqbal inaugurated the tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling in the park.

Speaking on this occasion, Waleed Iqbal said, "planting a sapling is a Sadqa-e-Jariya." He said each and every citizen should plant at least a single sapling.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani, PHA Director General Ghulam Farid, Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi and others were also present.

A famous designer Maria B extended support in planting saplings at Gulshan Iqbal Park and different types of shady, fruit and flower giving plants were planted.

