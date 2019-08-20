Monsoon tree plantation drive begins in AJK

The monsoon tree plantation drive has been kicked off across Azad Jammu and Kashmir during which at least ten million saplings would be planted throughout the liberated territory, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : The monsoon tree plantation drive has been kicked off across Azad Jammu and Kashmir during which at least ten million saplings would be planted throughout the liberated territory, official sources said.

The sources told APP late Tuesday that the tree plantation campaign has simultaneously been launched by all the attached government functionaries including the AJK Forest Department, besides NGOs including the Muslim Hands International, for which all necessary arrangements for distribution of saplings through the stipulated fixed points across AJK have been made.

The sources said that the target of planting ten million saplings across AJK during the campaign has been fixed by the departments.

Of these over two lakh saplings will be planted in Mirpur division comprising Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts.

The sources further said that to meet the target and to protect plants in future, people belonging to all walks of life including employees of public and private sector organizations, NGOs, students and other members of the civil society would be engaged in this campaign. The saplings will be made available free of cost on all the official nurseries of the AJK forest Department and the sales points.

In Mirpur, Commissioner Mirpur division Muhammad Tayyeb inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in lush-green lawns of his offices complex here.