UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More "Miyawaki" Forests To Be Developed To Fight Against Pollution: PHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 05:34 PM

More

In addition to ensuring the protection of existing natural forests, extensive measures are being taken to plant forests with human hands and after Lahore, " Miyawaki" forests shall also be developed in other cities to fight against pollution which grow ten times faster than normal tree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :In addition to ensuring the protection of existing natural forests, extensive measures are being taken to plant forests with human hands and after Lahore, " Miyawaki" forests shall also be developed in other cities to fight against pollution which grow ten times faster than normal tree.

While visiting various sites of tree plantation in the city, Vice Chairman of Parks and Horticulture Authority, Malik Abid Hussain said PHA would involve all citizens to actively participate in planting trees during the campaign. " "Housewives are being made aware of the multiple benefits of growing plants inside and around their homes and how can they lessen their kitchen expenditures by developing kitchen gardening coupled with helping in elimination of environmental pollution", he added.

He said kitchen gardening provided every home fresh vegetables, which could significantly reduce kitchen costs and also bring down the rates of daily used vegetables in open markets.

He said that the proportion of forests as compared to the population of our country was very low and in the past, the protection of forests was neglected due to which the forest area kept shrinking instead of increasing.

"We will protect the forests as well as promote the 'Miyawaki' forest in which the role of citizens is very important," he maintained.

Related Topics

Lahore Market All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Bilateral Exercises With Ru ..

19 minutes ago

Liensberger in slalom pole, Shiffrin fourth

2 minutes ago

FDA to auction 532 plots on March 3-4

2 minutes ago

DS visits railways' education, health set-ups in K ..

2 minutes ago

Romania makes homeless a vaccine priority

2 minutes ago

Four for Osaka: How Naomi's Grand Slams were won

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.