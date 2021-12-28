More Miyawaki forests to be grown in city to control pollution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :After the successful experiment of a Miyawaki forest project near Rialto Chowk on Murree Road, more such projects are being envisaged in the city to overcome the adverse impact of pollution caused by vehicular traffic and industrial emissions.

According to Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the authority would grow more Miyawaki forests in the city.

He informed that a Miyawaki forest were grown at three acre land and where nearly 8500 local plants were grown in April this year at Rialto Park and the area had been turned into an urban forest.

The RDA and the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) were planning to grow more Miyawaki forests on thousands of acres of barren and uncultivated lands under Prime Minister Imran Khan's "Clean and Green Pakistan Project".

The Chairman said that all saplings planted at Rialto Chowk have grown 12 to 14 feet tall and the project remained 100 per cent successful which has encouraged them to plant more trees.

"Therefore, more Miyawaki forests would be grown under the urban plantation project, and trees would be planted on different roads including Murree Road, Rawal Road, Saidpur Road and Double Road Shamsabad as well ," he said.

