Multan To Get Tree Plantation Drive At Large Scale

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:08 PM

Commissioner, Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to launch tree-plantation drive at large scale here on Wednesday, especially in and around educational and health institutions through adopting specific measures and mechanism

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood ordered to launch tree-plantation drive at large scale here on Wednesday, especially in and around educational and health institutions through adopting specific measures and mechanism.

While chairing a meeting, Commissioner tasked DCs of the concerned districts to supervise the drive being forced under vision of the Prime Minister.

He directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to improve beautification of different intersections held across the city sharply.

T There was need to adopt special mechanism of protecting trees from harsh weather and any sort of mistreatment, he remarked.

He asked for improving performance of forest department along with PHA as well.

He said improvements in said institution must come visible while initiating any step. Green Multan division is my mission which I would like to be accomplished on priority basis, Javed Akhtar said.

