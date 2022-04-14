UrduPoint.com

Mung Bean To Be Cultivated During Kharif

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Mung bean to be cultivated during Kharif

Mung bean would be cultivated over 189.3 thousand hectares of land in order to produce about 179.3 thousand tons of the commodity during current Kharif season to tackle with local requirements of pulse as well as for producing exportable surplus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Mung bean would be cultivated over 189.3 thousand hectares of land in order to produce about 179.3 thousand tons of the commodity during current Kharif season to tackle with local requirements of pulse as well as for producing exportable surplus.

Mung was among the major pulses, which grown in irrigated areas with greater concentration in Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah districts and there was great potential in central Punjab and Sindh to inter-crop mung bean with sugarcane, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said that short duration varieties of mung bean can be successfully grown as catch crop in rice-wheat cropping system to expand the area of cultivation and improve soil fertility.

There was a great potential in central Punjab and Sindh to inter-crop mung bean with spring plant sugarcane, he said adding the government was also taking measures to promote production of pulses in order to reduce the reliance on imported leguminous.

He further said that the mung bean would be grown over 172 thousand hectares in Punjab for producing about 162.8 thousand tons of the commodity, adding that in Sindh it would be sown over 2.8 thousand hectares to produce 6.3 thousand tons of the bean.

Meanwhile, the pulse sowing areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was fixed at 6.5 thousand hectares during current Kharif season, where as its production estimated at 4.4 thousand tons, he added.

In Balochistan, the mung bean would be cultivated over 8,000 hectares in order to produce over 6.3 thousand tons of the commodity for meeting the dietary requirements as well as increasing farm income of small land holders.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali Government

Recent Stories

Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-1 ..

Shanghai reports 2,573 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases, 25,146 asymptomatic c ..

21 minutes ago
 Yalta Economic Forum Postponed Over Volatile Inter ..

Yalta Economic Forum Postponed Over Volatile International Situation - Crimea He ..

21 minutes ago
 Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccination for children a ..

Vietnam starts COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 to 11

21 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif orders urgent formulation of eco ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders urgent formulation of economic reforms strategy

26 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz, Tajik Foreign Ministers Agree on Importanc ..

Kyrgyz, Tajik Foreign Ministers Agree on Importance of Border Delimitation

26 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir Invites vivo Fans to Participate in It ..

Hania Aamir Invites vivo Fans to Participate in Its Ramadan Activity and Win Exc ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.