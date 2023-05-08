NAEAC delegation to visit KU on May 09

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :A five-member delegation of the National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) will visit the University of Karachi on May 09, for an accreditation and awareness seminar.

The NAEAC delegation will visit the Department of Agriculture and agribusiness management for the accreditation of the BS agribusiness management, plant pathology, and plant protection programs.

Meanwhile, an accreditation and awareness seminar about the BS poultry science program will be held at the Department of Physiology.

The delegation will consist of the Secretary NAEAC Dr Abdul Ghaffar, the former Director, Agricultural Economics Research Institute, National Agricultural Research Center, Islamabad, Dr Abdul Hayee Qureshi, the Dean, Faculty of Crop and food Science, PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Muhammad Naeem, the Chairman, Department of Plant Pathology, PMAS Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi, Professor Dr Tariq Mukhtar, and NAEAC Coordinator Abdullah.