Namibia Lifts Foot-and-mouth Disease Restrictions

Published February 15, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Namibia's Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform on Tuesday lifted the movement restrictions of cloven-hoofed animals and products that were imposed following successful control and containment of the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease (FMD) which was detected in the Zambezi region in May last year

WINDHOEK, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Namibia's Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform on Tuesday lifted the movement restrictions of cloven-hoofed animals and products that were imposed following successful control and containment of the outbreak of the foot and mouth disease (FMD) which was detected in the Zambezi region in May last year.

According to intensive disease surveillance conducted by the Directorate of Veterinary Services, the last confirmed FMD case was reported on November 4, 2021 in the Zambezi region.

In line with Namibia's FMD contingency plan, outbreak restrictions in the FMD protection and infected zones can be lifted three months after the last confirmed case. All restrictions that were imposed as a result of the FMD outbreak in the Zambezi region are therefore lifted with immediate effect, Ministry's Chief Veterinary Officer Albertina Shilongo said in a statement.

According to Shilongo, vaccination against FMD will continue to prevent future outbreaks in the region.

