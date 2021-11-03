UrduPoint.com

NARC To Provide 400 Metric Tons Of High-yielding Wheat Seeds

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:52 PM

NARC to provide 400 metric tons of high-yielding wheat seeds

National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) would provide over 400 metric tons of certified high-yielding seeds of wheat to local farmers across the grain producing areas for enhance per-acre output of this major cash crop, not only to meeting with the growing domestic demands but to bring output at par with international level

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) would provide over 400 metric tons of certified high-yielding seeds of wheat to local farmers across the grain producing areas for enhance per-acre output of this major cash crop, not only to meeting with the growing domestic demands but to bring output at par with international level.

The initiative was also aimed at to strengthen government's efforts to ensure availability of quality seeds to local grain produces to achieve maximum per-acre crop output, besides increasing farm income of small scale growers across the country, said Project Leader, Wheat Enhancement Program of NARC Dr Sikander Shaheen.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said during last sowing season over 300 metric tons of wheat seeds were distributed among farmers, farm associations, research stations, besides providing to different seed producing companies to seed multiplication for enhancing availability of certified seed.

The NARC was providing seeds of six high-yielding verities to local farmers that included Pakistan-2013, Borlaug-2016, Zencol-2016, Markaz-2019, AZRC-Dara and NARC-Supper, he said adding that due to continued efforts, it was expected that domestic requirements of certified seed would be achieved with in next two to three year.

He informed that fulfillment of certified high-yielding, pest and rest resistant seeds verities would also help to enhance per-acre crop output and bringing it at par with international level, which would not only increase farm income, but it would also make the local produce more competitive in international markets.

Due to provision of sufficient inputs and financial assistance introduced by the government, wheat output had registered significant increase and surpassed the set targets during last year, he said adding that government was also intended to facilitate growers to bring maximum area under grain production.

"We have also provided about 470 bags of seeds comprising on 40 kg to Punjab Seed Corporation, 250 bags to Gilgit Baltistan and over 70 bags to Balochistan", he said adding that it help seeds multiplication in different ecological zones.

It is worth mentioning here that over 8.813 million hectares of land in the country put under wheat cultivation every year, which required average 1.102 million tons of seeds.

Related Topics

Balochistan Punjab Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Market Government Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Country's exports, large scale manufacturing witne ..

Country's exports, large scale manufacturing witness record growth: Gill

11 seconds ago
 Latest COVID-19 flare-up spills over to more than ..

Latest COVID-19 flare-up spills over to more than half of Chinese provincial-lev ..

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to be premier for next 5 years: Gill

Imran Khan to be premier for next 5 years: Gill

3 minutes ago
 Inauguration of indoor pharmacy at DHQ hospital

Inauguration of indoor pharmacy at DHQ hospital

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam gains top slot in ICC T20i batting rank ..

Babar Azam gains top slot in ICC T20i batting ranking

3 minutes ago
 PAC examines audit report pertaining to Ministry o ..

PAC examines audit report pertaining to Ministry of Railways

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.