NARC to provide 400 metric tons of high-yielding wheat seeds

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :National Agriculture Research Center (NARC) would provide over 400 metric tons of certified high-yielding seeds of wheat to local farmers across the grain producing areas for enhance per-acre output of this major cash crop, not only to meeting with the growing domestic demands but to bring output at par with international level.

The initiative was also aimed at to strengthen government's efforts to ensure availability of quality seeds to local grain produces to achieve maximum per-acre crop output, besides increasing farm income of small scale growers across the country, said Project Leader, Wheat Enhancement Program of NARC Dr Sikander Shaheen.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he said during last sowing season over 300 metric tons of wheat seeds were distributed among farmers, farm associations, research stations, besides providing to different seed producing companies to seed multiplication for enhancing availability of certified seed.

The NARC was providing seeds of six high-yielding verities to local farmers that included Pakistan-2013, Borlaug-2016, Zencol-2016, Markaz-2019, AZRC-Dara and NARC-Supper, he said adding that due to continued efforts, it was expected that domestic requirements of certified seed would be achieved with in next two to three year.

He informed that fulfillment of certified high-yielding, pest and rest resistant seeds verities would also help to enhance per-acre crop output and bringing it at par with international level, which would not only increase farm income, but it would also make the local produce more competitive in international markets.

Due to provision of sufficient inputs and financial assistance introduced by the government, wheat output had registered significant increase and surpassed the set targets during last year, he said adding that government was also intended to facilitate growers to bring maximum area under grain production.

"We have also provided about 470 bags of seeds comprising on 40 kg to Punjab Seed Corporation, 250 bags to Gilgit Baltistan and over 70 bags to Balochistan", he said adding that it help seeds multiplication in different ecological zones.

It is worth mentioning here that over 8.813 million hectares of land in the country put under wheat cultivation every year, which required average 1.102 million tons of seeds.