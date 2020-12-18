Nation celebrates the second ‘Kissan Day’ with enthusiasm

The second ‘Kissan Day’ is being celebrated today with great enthusiasm to praise the farmers in acceptance of their important role towards the economic prosperity of Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020) The second ‘Kissan Day’ is being celebrated today with great enthusiasm to praise the farmers in acceptance of their important role towards the economic prosperity of Pakistan. A perception survey was conducted by Urdupoint in this context to map the general public sentiment regarding the celebration of this day, whereby the public expressed immense appreciation for the ‘Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan’ initiative in relation to ‘Kissan day’, calling it the ‘need of the hour’.

It was found that small farmers are facing serious issues and challenges and wanted their voice to be heard through such a platform. Since 90% of the farmers own less than 12 acres of land, therefore, overall crop production decreases while the cost of production for these small-scale farmers increases substantially. Their challenges are further aggravated by the lack of timely application of inputs for which they have to knock the doors of Artis, who charge massive interests on borrowed amounts. This further reduces their profitability and pushes them toward the abyss of poverty. Lack of market access adds up to their woes as they have no idea how to sell their produce independently, whereas the middleman mafia exploits them for this reason by paying them less than the market rate.

In this regard, the role of private sector is crucial in supporting small-scale farmers to fight their current challenges and increase food production for the nation, which will not only elevate the status of farmers but also of the country on the economic forefront. Leading companies like Sarsabz Fertilizers are taking the lead to recognize the important role of Pakistani farmers to transform and modernize Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Fatima Group with the Government’s support marked a special day for farmers in 2019 as ‘Kissan Day’, to be celebrated every year on December 18 - an initiative that went on to become the intended voice of the farmers to give them due appreciation for being the stewards of agriculture. The farmers deserve to be appreciated for working hard in the fields despite harsh weathers, tough economic conditions and even through the Covid-19 pandemic, simply to feed and clothe the nation. Therefore, the celebration of December 18 every year as ‘Kissan Day’ will serve as a constant reminder about the importance of farmers and agriculture sector for our economic prosperity.

Salam Kissan, Sarsabz Pakistan!