'National Programme For Enhancing Profitability' To Increase Wheat Productivity

Mon 21st October 2019 | 12:30 PM

'National programme for enhancing profitability' to increase wheat productivity

Federal government under Agriculture Emergency approved a project "National Programme for Enhancing Profitability" through increasing productivity of wheat across the country

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) -:Federal government under Agriculture Emergency approved a project "National Programme for Enhancing Profitability" through increasing productivity of wheat across the country.

Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Monday that federal government allocated Rs 9,445,912 million to Punjab government for the programme.

Special attention would be provided to seed replacement through certified wheat seeds.

The wheat seed would be provided to farmers on subsidized rate of 50 percent having area up to 5 acres to maximum 12.5 acres,adding that the productivity of wheat would increase up to 7 mounds per acre through the programme,sources said.

In Sialkot district, as many as 7635 seed bags of 50 kgs of rust resistant would be provided to the farmers in 1431 villages,sources added.

