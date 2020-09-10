National programme launched to increase per acre sugarcane yield

The agriculture department has initiated a national programme to increase per acre sugarcane yield under the PM's agriculture emergency programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture department has initiated a national programme to increase per acre sugarcane yield under the PM's agriculture emergency programme.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed stated here on Thursday the Punjab government would provide Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy to those farmers who would cultivate sugarcane in September.

A farmer having upto 5 acres land would be eligible for subsidy under the scheme.

The applicant would have to get registered with the agriculture department and the applications would be received at tehsil level in the office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) from September 10.

He said, successful farmers would be selected through drawsand they would be bound to implement the recommendationsof the agriculture department.