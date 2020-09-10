UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Programme Launched To Increase Per Acre Sugarcane Yield

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 04:10 PM

National programme launched to increase per acre sugarcane yield

The agriculture department has initiated a national programme to increase per acre sugarcane yield under the PM's agriculture emergency programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture department has initiated a national programme to increase per acre sugarcane yield under the PM's agriculture emergency programme.

Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed stated here on Thursday the Punjab government would provide Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy to those farmers who would cultivate sugarcane in September.

A farmer having upto 5 acres land would be eligible for subsidy under the scheme.

The applicant would have to get registered with the agriculture department and the applications would be received at tehsil level in the office of Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) from September 10.

He said, successful farmers would be selected through drawsand they would be bound to implement the recommendationsof the agriculture department.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture September From

Recent Stories

GCAA committed to ensure safe return of Boeing B73 ..

16 minutes ago

New Zealand bowler Trent Boult says Wasim Akram is ..

26 minutes ago

Qureshi urges SCO members to fight against fascist ..

1 hour ago

Russia's Gamaleya Institute Refutes Accusations of ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong police arrest 15 over newspaper shares s ..

2 minutes ago

TDCP seeks report on natural Bowl lake near Ghazi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.