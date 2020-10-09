National training course on diagnosis of poultry diseases held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad arranged 2nd national training course on diagnosis of poultry diseases for the capacity building of field veterinarians.

The event arranged by the Department of Pathology, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, UAF and World Veterinary Poultry Association (WVPA) Pakistan Branch. UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the participants Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that academia-industry linkages were essential to get advancement in the poultry industry. He said that after textile, the poultry industry had emerged as the second largest industry in the country.

Dean Faculty of Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Zafar Iqbal said that hundreds of people were linked to the industry.

He said that university was used to hold such events for the capacity building of the manpower as a trained manpower was a guarantee of a bright future.

WVPA Pakistan Branch President Dr Hanif Ch lauded the measures being taken on the part of UAF especially in the agriculture and livestock sector. He said WVPA is a global professional association for poultry veterinarians and other avian health professionals.

Former Dean Veterinary Sciences Prof Dr Ahrar Ahmad said such training are prerequisite for capacitybuilding. He said that the livestock was contributing more than 50 percent to our agriculture sector.